In February of this year (2019) southeastern Washington state where I live received a good deal of snow. I live in the small town of Prosser, Washington. One morning towards the end of February I ventured out on the highway leading to a viewpoint that overlooks the town and the valley. As I arrived at the viewpoint I noticed a smaller tree was covered in frost. Actually it looked perfectly covered in frost all over. To me it looked beautiful and I braved the frigid temperatures and was able to photograph its beauty that morning.

I had to up my ISO to 500 to give enough light to the photo. For anyone wanting to visit Prosser I would recommend coming in summer or fall to view the wineries and vineyards in our area.