Pretoria Sunset, Gauteng, South Africa by Loutjie Meyer

Our country at the southernmost tip on the African continent is fairly well known as 'Sunny South Africa'. Golden sunrises and sunsets are regular scenes all over the country.

Having some small cloud clusters during these times of yellow and orange, just make the experiences so much more worthwhile. However, silver linings from behind the clouds, etched off against bushy silhouettes becomes rare.

I live in the outskirts of Pretoria, about 15km east of town center. With the sunset in the west over town, some clouds between us and the golden ball, and a camera and lens with some zoom capabilities, this becomes a time of remembrance, enjoyment and sharing of unique beauty.