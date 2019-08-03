Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

e made special arrangements with the Park Service to enter the White Sands National Park before dawn. We had scouted out locations the day before and set GPS coordinates for our favorite spots knowing it would be impossible to find in total darkness when we returned before dawn the next morning.

The Park Ranger meet us at the gate at 4 AM to let us in. We drove to a parking area and began our hike out into the dunes. It was amazing just how much we could see with the little bit of predawn light. A storm was coming in so we had to work fast to set up our composition and move on to the various spots we had pre-selected. This image was one of the first compositions I worked on. I was pleased with the crossing white sands in the foreground and the mountain range in the background. The lone creole bush helped to add a point of interest in the scene. I was able to get enough texture in the sand dunes to add another layer of interest.