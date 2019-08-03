Book Your Next Photo Tour


Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Pre-Dawn at White Sands NP, New Mexico, USA by Richard Valenti
Blue Hour

Pre-Dawn at White Sands NP, New Mexico, USA by Richard Valenti

By on 0 Comments

Pre-Dawn at White Sands NP, New Mexico, USA by Richard Valenti
Views: 1,046

Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We made special arrangements with the Park Service to enter the White Sands National Park before dawn. We had scouted out locations the day before and set GPS coordinates for our favorite spots knowing it would be impossible to find in total darkness when we returned before dawn the next morning.

The Park Ranger meet us at the gate at 4 AM to let us in. We drove to a parking area and began our hike out into the dunes. It was amazing just how much we could see with the little bit of predawn light. A storm was coming in so we had to work fast to set up our composition and move on to the various spots we had pre-selected. This image was one of the first compositions I worked on. I was pleased with the crossing white sands in the foreground and the mountain range in the background. The lone creole bush helped to add a point of interest in the scene. I was able to get enough texture in the sand dunes to add another layer of interest.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®