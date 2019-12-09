Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Photography is much-loved hobby around here and probably everywhere. Nature offered magnificent opportunities for photographers to capture it's beauty. And these opportunities weren't missed ! Most photographers have great interest and respect towards nature and many of them knew where are the best places to capture these weather conditions. It is almost like an instinct, like animals know where to go when usual places with fresh water have dried up and everyone is headed to these last wet spots to erase their thirst. So the same for photographers, they were all headed towards the same spots. This gave a really good overview of how different people see the same place from different angles. From the same day when this picture was taken, I know at least 6 other photographers that visited this place on the same day. There were fresh footprints on the snow and I am sure, more footprints were left there throughout the day.