Prairie Sky, Saskatchewan, Canada by Patrick McNeill

This was taken in a small ghost town in rural Saskatchewan near Saskatoon. I almost didn't make it here as my rental car got stuck on a country road and I had to call a tow truck and it didn't arrive until after sunset. Luckily I was staying in Saskatoon for another day, so I had another chance to visit the site. After the sun had set I noticed that the clouds were moving quickly, so I decided to try a long exposure. This is a 30 second exposure, taken on a Canon 6D with a wide angle lens. The light was fading so I was able to achieve a long exposure without the help of a neutral density filter. Saskatchewan is a great place for photography with it's old abandoned relics and big skies. I would recommend visiting in summer, as the winters can be very cold.