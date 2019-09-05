Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We arrived in plenty of time ready for sunset, a warm summers evening with the beach pretty much to ourselves. What better way to enjoy than to wonder around looking for compositions in bear feet with the reseeding tide between your toes! As the sky changed colour and the moment was captured, these are the truly magical times of photography.