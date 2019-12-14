Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Having not got out for a while, I decided to check the tide timetables and weather forecast for Whitsand Bay and so this chance to visit the old harbour at Portwrinkle occurred to me.

I felt the incoming tide would be perfect for the sea overlapping the remains of the outer protecting wall and would coincide with the sunset. Also, the weather was looking good for a lovely moody finish. The remaining complete section of the old harbour walls gave a nice composition looking down on to the lower remnants of the curved harbour wall opposite and helped give protection from the wind.

There was less crashing sea movement than anticipated, so this necessitated the long 90 second exposure achieved with the use of the Lee Big Stopper and then to reduce the bright late afternoon sunset highlights especially on the horizon, I used a 0.3 Hard grad placed on to the horizon. The image was then processed in Lightroom and converted to black and white which I felt, suited the image and the day.