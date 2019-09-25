Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

No traffic noise, no crowded people... even the wind stops to enjoy the beauty of this place. It wasn't the best evening, so I decided to edit a black and white, but it's a place to go back (if my legs give me permission) and try to take a photograph that shows how magical this place is.