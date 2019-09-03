Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Ribeira da Janela is found lodged in one of the longest valleys of Madeira and its name comes from a rock that has a window that is located at the end of the stream.

On a visit to this fantastic place in 2014 I had already this idea in mind to try to execute. Had tried before but the result has not as i wanted ... and i can honestly say that this photo took almost 3 years to get it right!

Do you know that shot that´s on your mind for a long time but you can't seem to get it right when on location? Well...this shot was one of those for me, as i said 3 years searching for the right conditions that finally became a reality on this beautiful morning were the sun perfectly embodies this metaphor, from Mahatma Gandhi, just like phoenix reborn from the ashes ... day after day.