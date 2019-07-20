Porto Covo, Alentejo, Portugal by Pedro Pimenta

The excitement of explore a new location is always refreshing and get some pictures with new gear adds to it. The coastal zone of Alentejo is fairly unknown to me but since I was a kid I heard people talking about Ilha do Pessegueiro, so I just wanted to grab a shot of it.

I went to different spots on the rocks on different days from where I could take the picture but never got the sky with clouds until this day. With the sunsetting to the right and some clouds getting the last sun reflections was the opportunity I wanted and I made this shot.

I enjoy the colder to warmer colors transition from left to right, the Ilha do Pessegueiro silhouette with a subtle light on it and the clouds with the sun reflections which look like flames.