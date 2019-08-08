Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Early on a chilled November morning and my headlamp's beam picks out the steep steps down to Porthcurno beach. The smell of the sea and heady Autumnal scent from the undergrowth permeates the darkness. There's not a breath of wind so the only sound is of the distant waves on the raked tideline of this remote cove, just a stone's throw from Lands End in Cornwall.

As ever, a thrill runs through me as I descend to the beach and set up my gear. I walk down to the tideline with my tripod-mounted camera and the chest pocket of my waders bulging with an assortment of filters. I pick out an ND9 reverse and an 81B - to hold the yellow tones in the lightening horizon. I start to work the light.