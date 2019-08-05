Book Your Next Photo Tour


Porth Trecastell , Ynys Mon, Wales by Simon Cotter

Views: 1,040
Blue Hour
Taken one January evening a few years ago at one of my favourite coastal locations on the lovely island of Anglesey (Ynys Môn) in North Wales. I used a LEE Little Stopper to increase the shutter speed to emphasise the stillness of the scene and the blue hour colour.

