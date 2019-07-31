Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

outh of Anchorage, Alaska, off of the Seward Highway, is a beautiful area known as the Portage Valley. Residents and tourists alike flock here every summer to see the massive mountains, glaciers and Portage Lake. My family has been coming here for the last 50+ years, and we're never disappointed. You start off from Anchorage traveling south on the Seward Highway, one of America's scenic byways.

I travel this stretch of highway at every opportunity, both because of the spectacular beauty and also because you never know what might "pop up" in front of your camera lens. This day, we saw several Dall sheep along the highway as we were headed to Portage. Our day was planned out to include the Portage Glacier boat tour (highly recommended), and a hike back to the base of Byron Glacier (also highly recommended), one of the many glaciers visible in Portage Valley. After the boat ride and hike, we went a little further along the road towards Whittier, Alaska. Just before you go through the tunnel to get to Whittier, there's a good sized pullout for people to rest, walk around or take pictures, just like this one. We've had to combat a smoke layer for most of the summer due to forest fires in Alaska, but this day was fairly clear.

Alaska is one of the most beautiful places I've ever seen, and I've been blessed to travel quite a bit with my wife. We're both avid outdoor photographers (amateur) and are always looking that next "ah" moment, when out viewing God's incredible masterpiece. If you get a chance to visit Alaska, please check out the Portage area. While I'm at it, I also highly recommend Tamron's 18-400mm lens (used for this picture). If I can only carry ONE lens on a trip or hike, this is IT! It's light, durable and takes excellent pictures.