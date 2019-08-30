Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In 2019 we had two main astronomical events in Southern Brazil. A partial solar eclipse (at sunset) and a partial lunar eclipse (at moonrise). In the first one it was absolutely impossible to shoot, even driving as far as 300km from home, once it was completely overcast. In the second, on the other hand, the forecast was great and my plane was to shoot the eclipsed full moon rising over the Atlantic Ocean. After some research on Google maps I choose this island (Curais Island - located 11km away from the beach) in the Paraná State coast to compose with the rising moon. At the location I've found the right place and waited until the right time. The light and the view were amazing. Once the ocean was too crispy I decide to include a breaking wave in the foreground.