Ponta da Pietade, Algarve, Portugal by Wolf Lang

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Last year at the end of September and beginning of October we spent a week on holiday in Portugal. With the rental car we drove every day to a different beach or vantage point. My camera and the tripod were of course always with me. Every day we waited for the sunset and so I got some very interesting and good pictures. Ponta da Pietade is one of them I think.