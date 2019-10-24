Pomfret Farm, Vermont, USA by John Santoro

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had read about this frequently photographed farm in Pomfret VT as being particularly beautiful. Finding the location though took me the better part of a day driving through the back country dirt roads. When I stumbled upon it there was the predicted group of photo tourists all encamped at the farm's driveway, the usual shooting location. I choose to find a location up the road that would incorporate the super-beautiful trees lining the road. The fall foliage super enhanced this image and is clearly the time to go.