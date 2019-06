Point Reyes National Seashore is a bit over 2 hours drive from my home, and was expecting some clouds, but not the complete overcast. Nonetheless, i was happy with what I found, since I liked the coloration of the Ocean (normally brilliant blue) reflecting the gray color of the sky. I do enjoy images with lots of empty space. They remind me of how small we are in the grand scheme of things, and that whatever worries we have, they really are nothing.