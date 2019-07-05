Point Leo, Victoria, Australia by Luke Woollard

Wake up. Pack gear. Drive through the forest down to the beach. Rain is pouring, it's dark, can hardly see. Walk down the staircase, it's slippery, pouring rain still and 8 degrees celcius.

Backpack off, gear out, hunched over fitting the camera to the tripod. Walk along the beach and up the ramp. Nearly fall several times. Wait for break in the rain. Shutter release.

This photo was taken near the top of the Point Leo Yacht Club boat ramp. Point Leo is the closest surf beach to Melbourne, Victoria Australia. There is a camp ground with amenities near by and when the swell is up, it’s a favorite surfing spot of mine.

The ramp is very slippery in wet weather so I recommend the best time to visit is a dry day. The sun rises over Westernport bay so you can watch some amazing sunrises from the ramp.

I took this photo on a very cloudy, windy, rainy gray day. I had to keep wiping the rain drops off the lens and try to keep the camera dry. Summer would be the best time to visit this location.

Point Leo is located in the heart of the wine growing region of the Mornington Peninsula. There’s an excellent sculpture park at the Point Leo Estate Winery that has to be seen if you’re visiting. There are also amazing coastal walks and trails for nature enthusiasts like me!