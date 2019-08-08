Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Austrians call the lake Neusiedl "the sea of Austria". And yes, in the evening it appears to look like the Mediterranean sea. The lighthouse is a magic spot not only for photographers but also for visitors enjoying a fresh breeze. I waited for the sun to set, the sky turn blue and pink and the people to leave the place in order to capture the lighthouse and the flat water of the lake.