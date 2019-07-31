Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

P

odere Baccoleno is one of the most iconic locations situated in Val d’Orcia. Ancient restored buildings used as hotel and restaurant, surrounded by cypresses and hills, typical in Val d’Orcia, Tuscany.

I usually don’t shoot iconic locations, but I was there with some friends so I could not give up taking pictures in this beautiful area. The weather was variable all day; sun, clouds, wind, a bit of rain and then again sun – the best conditions for landscape photography in my opinion. Before sunset, wind and low clouds made me think: “no sunset today”, but during the golden hour the sky above the hills in the background started to clear. When the sun went down, it gave us this magnificient show, an authentic explosion of light. It was difficult to manage the light as the sky was incredibly bright.

Regarding the composition, the choice was easy. I used the curves with the cypresses in the foreground as leading lines and the light and the environment did the rest. After this experience I am changing my mind about iconic locations.