Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Pistyll Rhaedr is the highest free fall waterfall in Wales, it was one of the first locations I went to when I got my full frame camera. I was eager to go back as my knowledge in photography had vastly improved since then, also the weather was promising mist in the morning and I hadn't seen any shots of the falls in these conditions.

Being a two-hour drive from where I live, I got up at 4am, upon arriving the mist was there but hanging at the top of the falls. After taking some shots of the falls, I hiked up to the top to find the misty shot I was looking for. Upon arriving, these trees were in view and I was instantly drawn to them.

The contrast between life and death and that the living trees branches are reaching out to the dying tree, which is why I framed the shot so that one branch just appears to be touching. The mist beautifully isolated the trees in what would have been a chaotic scene without it.