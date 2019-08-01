Book Your Next Photo Tour


Pink Lakes, Mallee, Victoria, Australia by Russell Curr

Pink Lakes, Mallee, Victoria, Australia by Russell Curr
I had been camping by this salt lake for several days and on this evening the lake was still as the sun set. I was about 300m from shore standing in the shallow water as the evening developed - it was quite magical. The desert sky above was turning shades of pink and orange with the reflections appearing on the lake surface.

