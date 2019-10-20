Picture Lake, North Cascades, USA By Tina Arnold

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was captured on the shores of Picture Lake with Mt Shuksan in the background during an incredible sunrise. The forecast was calling for cloudy skies and rain so I wasn't expecting much color if anything for sunrise and actually almost missed this spectacular event by sleeping in. Something woke me so I peeked out to see what the weather was like, I about flew out of bed, grabbed my camera and went running all while still being half asleep. Lucky for me this sunrise was an event that just kept going from light colors to deep dark reds/oranges and then purples and dramatic blues as the clouds took over. It was one of those unforgettable moments!