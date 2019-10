Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I originally went to this little lake hoping for a good sunrise, but the sky did not cooperate. After the sun got a little higher in the sky it lit up the trees on the other side of lake, and I was able to capture the scene.