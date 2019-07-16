Phu Quoc, Viet Nam by Huy Nguyen

Rach Vem Fishing Village is a bit more reminiscent of our beautiful country’s rural side. It is a trip to the peaceful fishing village in Ganh Dau Commune — approximately 40km (-24 miles) from Duong Dong town on Phu Quoc Island to enjoy a slower pace and an antique feel.

The primeval forest or the Duong Dong Road-Bai Thom Beach to get access to Rach Vem, the hundred — meter wooden bridges, the sand as white as cloud, and seafood-restaurant-rimmed area add to the village’s uniqueness and beauty, making this idyllic coastal village one of the most alluring destinations to visit on your Phu Quoc tour.