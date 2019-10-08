User Icon
Pekin, Illinois, USA by Kelley Conkling

Pekin, Illinois, USA by Kelley Conkling
I've been fishing at this lake since I was a little girl. Every once in awhile, I'll go there to remind me of the beautiful memories I had with my family. It was autumn and I saw the beautiful reflections on the water and the leaves of the trees... I couldn't help but take a photo!

