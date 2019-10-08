Pekin, Illinois, USA by Kelley Conkling

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I've been fishing at this lake since I was a little girl. Every once in awhile, I'll go there to remind me of the beautiful memories I had with my family. It was autumn and I saw the beautiful reflections on the water and the leaves of the trees... I couldn't help but take a photo!