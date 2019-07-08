Peggy’s Cove is a small (very small) fishing village in Nova Scotia, Canada. It’s the site of a beautiful lighthouse, the Peggys Point Lighthouse. Compared to a lot of lighthouses in Nova Scotia, it is very well maintained. It sits on a incredibly photogenic granite outcropping. It presents wonderfully from all sides, so it’s both a sunrise and sunset location. Its beauty and that of the the village have not gone unnoticed and busloads of tourists from cruise ships docked in nearby Halifax descend on the town daily. Luckily for photographers, their schedules preclude them being there during the golden hours when everything becomes peaceful. My wife and I stayed at the only bed and breakfast in town (no hotels of course) and, as the owner predicted, had the place mostly to myself at sunrise and sunset.

This shot was taken at sunset, and is a 30 second exposure. At this point the clouds were moving quite quickly, in such a way that they almost appear to be radiating from the lighthouse. I think the smoothing effect on the water makes it easier for the viewer’s eye to follow the grooved granite forms to the lighthouse itself. The immoveable nature of the solid granite contrast nicely with the stretched out clouds, and, I think, adds to the sense of motion.