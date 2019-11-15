Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this last January in the Scottish Borders, near Peebles. It was extremely cold but I donned my gloves, got out of the car and set up my tripod to get this shot. The long focal length (285mm 35mm equivalent) gave the classic compression effect so that the sheep almost seem to be floating in the sky. Although it is almost monochrome, I feel the small amount of colour helps make the sheep look real.

I venture out as much as I can when there is snow about - I love the way it can simplify a composition, and flat light often works as well as directional sunlight. After getting stuck in the snow a couple of years ago, I invested in some winter tyres for my small 4x4 vehicle. Other clothing essentials include wellies, gloves and a decent hat - as well as padded trousers and several layers of insulation, but braving the elements almost always pays off with interesting images.