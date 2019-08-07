Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Peacham is a charming little village in northern Vermont. It was originally settled in 1775 by subsistence farmers. Although only a few hundred families make this place their permanent home, the town has been a popular destination for tourists since the early 1900s. And in more recent years, the rural area has become popular with photographers worldwide. Several Hollywood productions were filmed here between 1987 and 1996. This is a stereotypical Vermont town, complete with white steeple church (the Peacham Congregational Church), red barns, and grazing cattle in the field.

I had calculated that the full moon (it was July) would rise over the village at dusk, so I set up my tripod and camera on a knoll at the edge of a farmer’s field. I chose a position sufficiently far from the scene so that I could use a long lens to exaggerate the moon size, and started shooting as soon as the full moon made an appearance above the distant hills. It was an absolutely clear evening, so there were no clouds to obstruct the view of the moon. The red barn and shed add a bit of color contrast to the image, while the wood fence forms a V shape that leads the eye toward the white steeple church.