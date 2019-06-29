Shopping Cart

Patra, Greece by Constantinos Daoultzis

Minimalism
I had been earlier on a photo tour with a group of amateur photographers having in mind to photograph windows, which was the project the photographers had decided to work on. But then I decided to go for a stroll with my wife because the weather and the light were really fantastic, something that can be seen in the photograph! The light, although it was December, was so nice as if it were springtime. And then I saw the island in the distance and how beautifully the light from the sky was reflected on the sea and faded in the distance as if it was graded with a filter! I immediately made two shots: a horizontal one and a vertical (portrait) which was the one I preferred after all and which I am including here.

