Path to the Platte River Footbridge, Nebraska, USA by Kim Sosin

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

One of the newer trails in Central Nebraska is named the “Dark Trail” and leads across wooded country to a long footbridge over the Platte River. When I’m in that area, I love to walk the Dark Trail and watch the river for awhile. On this beautiful fall day, I discovered a new piece of the trail that goes right to the wooden footbridge. This part of the trail to the river was a bright orange and yellow tunnel- even the path itself was soft with colorful leaves. When I looked back at the “mouth” of the tunnel, this family of three, a woman with a young child and a baby in a pram, were also enjoying the day and heading towards the river. I’ll be in that area again this weekend and will stop to see if the walk is again a golden tunnel.