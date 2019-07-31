Paris, France by Rajeev Chaudhary

Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

his picture was taken in the last week of my stay of 2yrs in Paris and it was the first time i decided to say a bella ciao to the beautiful city of Paris from the top of Eiffel Tower. It was as expected over crowded(which was the reason i never ventured going on top of the iron lady!) and there was absolutely no way I could setup my tripod. With limited option I fixed the camera on the diamond shaped protective/safety grill/mesh vertically with fairly an idea of what i want to achieve and at an angle that should definitely capture the football ground which will act as a foreground object and the rectangular shape that was illuminated due to the bridge and street lights of side roads as it was evening. 25 secs to capture the movement of cloud and that was it. I have lifted the shadows and warmth the picture to reduce the blues due to evening.