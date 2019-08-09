Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was a glorious July afternoon when our small group of photographers arrived at this pond on Paradise Divide near Crested Butte, CO. We had just finished a wonderful hike on the 401 trail, and then headed up to Paradise Divide for a sunset shoot. We set up to take a shot of Mt baldy reflected in the scenic pond. It was a really good shot, and the clouds broke a little, just in time to give us some direct sunset light on Mt Baldy for a great reflection.

As some were packing up their tripods & cameras, I noticed a little color in the sky off to the left, in a different direction than we had been shooting. I thought it looked interesting, and I went with a vertical composition, rather than the horizontal one on which we had been working. I was pleasantly surprised, when I was editing my photos, with how this one turned out. After the sunset had peaked and mostly come and gone, the subtle, post-sunset glow in the sky looked great! It served as a reminder to me to always keep my eyes open; and never hesitate to look in a different direction!