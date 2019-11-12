Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photograph was taken at the backwaters of Malampuzha Dam, near Palakkad, Kerala, India. I had gone there to check out on the present condition of the dam water because a few months back there were heavy rains in Kerala and half of this state was inundated. This was mid-February and the vegetation was getting drier by the day and the water level was also going down. On a rocky outcrop stood these two trees, with the leaves all shed and tiny flowers sprouting.