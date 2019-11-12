User Icon
Palakkad, India by Krishnamani Ramanathan

This photograph was taken at the backwaters of Malampuzha Dam, near Palakkad, Kerala, India. I had gone there to check out on the present condition of the dam water because a few months back there were heavy rains in Kerala and half of this state was inundated. This was mid-February and the vegetation was getting drier by the day and the water level was also going down. On a rocky outcrop stood these two trees, with the leaves all shed and tiny flowers sprouting.

