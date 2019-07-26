Evening stillness beckons trout to the surface. Busy Beavers kept making their way back and forth across the oxbow while I waited for Moose to appear at the beach.
Please share this post:
Evening stillness beckons trout to the surface. Busy Beavers kept making their way back and forth across the oxbow while I waited for Moose to appear at the beach.
Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor