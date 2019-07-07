Oxararfoss, Iceland by Alexander Hoentschel

Iceland welcomed us with a really grey, rainy and windy day, means a normal day in Iceland. We had our first stop close to the Pingvellir National Park.The waterfall Oxarárfoss and the National Park is at the border between the continental plates between Europe an America and this is very impressive. It took a bit of time to find the right point between all the tourists visiting this place and the slowly changing light conditions. Staying at this location than ends in a very nice and slightly glowing sky.