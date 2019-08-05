Book Your Next Photo Tour


Blue Hour

Organ Pipe Cactus NM, USA by Laura Zirino

Views: 1,238

I saw that Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona was forecast to have fog for a few days last winter, which doesn't happen very often. I'd never been to Organ Pipe, but I'd heard it was beautiful. I live in San Diego, about 5 1/2 hours away, so I dropped everything and drove out there. I got the last reservation in one of three local motels, and the next morning I got up in the dark to see what was waiting for me. Fog from a storm was in various low lying places, but since I'd never been here before I wasn't sure where to stop. I was starting to feel panicky as the light was coming up, so I finally just pulled over and hiked in the direction of some cactus. I knew the fog wouldn't last too long after sunrise, and I ran around trying to find a place where the plants were evenly distributed. Finally I found a slightly elevated spot looking with Tillotson Peak in the distance, with different types of cactus in the fog, some looking very ghostly as the fog was denser in the distance.

