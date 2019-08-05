Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I

saw that Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona was forecast to have fog for a few days last winter, which doesn't happen very often. I'd never been to Organ Pipe, but I'd heard it was beautiful. I live in San Diego, about 5 1/2 hours away, so I dropped everything and drove out there. I got the last reservation in one of three local motels, and the next morning I got up in the dark to see what was waiting for me. Fog from a storm was in various low lying places, but since I'd never been here before I wasn't sure where to stop. I was starting to feel panicky as the light was coming up, so I finally just pulled over and hiked in the direction of some cactus. I knew the fog wouldn't last too long after sunrise, and I ran around trying to find a place where the plants were evenly distributed. Finally I found a slightly elevated spot looking with Tillotson Peak in the distance, with different types of cactus in the fog, some looking very ghostly as the fog was denser in the distance.