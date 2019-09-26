Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

With a clearing storm and a rising tide I happened upon this lonely sea stack on the central Oregon Coast. I was enthusiastic about the waterfall and the crashing surf on the forested point to the north. What was needed was a foreground that would lead the eye to this interesting background and the timing to capture the exploding surf. Watching the water I noticed that it receded between and around two beach rocks and flowed toward the sea stack and points of interest on the horizon. Shortening down my tripod and forcing it firmly into the wet sand I wiped the lens clean of rain drops and waited for the combination of breaking surf on the point and the receding water in the foreground before releasing the shutter. Later that evening, in the warmth of my cabin, I reviewed my images and found this one best expressed my vision. I hope you enjoy viewing this image. I certainly enjoyed the experience of photographing it.