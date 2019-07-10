Oregon Coast, USA by Joshua Latham

On a quick whim I headed out the door at 10pm to grab my son Tyler and head out to the lighthouse. Tyler and I made the easy half mile walk from the parking lot, through wind shaped Sitka Spruce and Doug Fir forest tunnels along the trail and past the caretaker’s. We discussed girl problems and even the wonderful smell of wildflowers and honeysuckle along the way. Once we reached the light perched well above the Pacific I got busy. We still were talking, but our conversation was broken by the turning on and off of our headlamps and the sound of the shutter. It took a few different compositions and exposers to figure out what was going to work. As we left, we decided to go down on the beach to have a quick look. We did a quick combing and found a couple quarter sized sand dollars, sand shrimp, and a few other creatures of the beach. I finally made it home around 3a to catch a couple Zzzs before heading to work at 8a. I wasn’t sure if I’d gotten any good shots all day until I made it home around 5. Within a few minutes I knew I had enough to make things work.