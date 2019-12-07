Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A panoramic with enough difficulty since to access the viewpoints where it was made, it is necessary to rent a taxi service to be able to enter the natural park and after a good time in 4x4 we arrived at the first destination, as it was quite late, we had to hurry to get to the point chosen to take the picture. With the temperature close to 0ºC I took the panoramic photo.

It is a magnificent site where you can see the entire valley and the snowy peaks of Monte Perdido.