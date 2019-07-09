Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
One and Six, Loch Maree, Scotland by Frederic Perrin

Views: 57
Long Exposure
I’ve always been attracted to very minimalist pictures and this one is no exception! This is a 2-minute long exposure I made on the shore of Loch Maree in the Highlands of Scotland. It was two years ago in May 2017. I struggled a little bit to find some interesting scenes as the light in the afternoon was white and somewhat bland. But it did suit perfectly these wood sticks in the water! One plank of a nearby fence and six mooring posts in the distance for an almost black and white picture.

