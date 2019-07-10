On The River Ness, Scotland by Michael Fairbanks

Taking advantage of a brief period of late summer sun in Inverness, I ventured down to the River Ness about a mile downstream from my birthplace. A rainbow greeted me there but dissipated quickly so I turned my attention to the peaceful scene before me. Long exposure photography really appeals to me so out came the 10-stop ND filter. The base exposure was calculated and since I still have all my fingers, doubling exposure 10 times was easy. For some reason it was still too dark so toes came into play to get the exposure I needed.