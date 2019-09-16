Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This past June, my girlfriend and I spent a long weekend on the west side of the Olympic Peninsula, about 3 ½ hours from our home in Seattle. We hoped to capture some images in the Hoh rainforest and also planned to spend a night on one of the Olympic beaches. Third Beach is one of three beaches in the vicinity of the coastal town of La Push and requires a short 1.5 mile hike through old growth forest to the beach. The beach itself is over a mile long with plenty of camping spots (just remember to camp above the high tide line!). The photo opportunities are wonderful, particularly when the tide goes out. Tide pools and abundant piles of driftwood make for interesting compositions, and the sea stacks off shore, while not as iconic as those on some of the other Olympic beaches, are stunning. We backpacked out to Third Beach on our last night with hopes of capturing the beautiful light that hits the coast during the magic hours.

While the clear skies resulted in a less than outstanding sunset or sunrise, we were able to capture the coast in some good light. For this image, I chose to focus on the rocks and waves in the foreground with the sea stacks of Taylor Point in the distance. I felt that this was a more unique composition than focusing on the sea stacks exclusively. I used a 2.5 second shutter speed to blur the waves just little bit without eliminating them entirely.

All in all, we had a great weekend. June is a good time to visit the Olympics. The forests are lush and green, and if you time the weather right, the beaches are beautiful and not too crowded.