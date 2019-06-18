Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Minimalism

Olympic Mountains, Washington, USA by Steven Dammer

Take Part in our New Assignment • Win $100 Cash

Towards the late summer, we experience a swath of fires in the Pacific Northwest, though fortunately not in the city. However, the smokescreen that blankets the sky, while not so fortunate for our health, results in the most incredible sunsets over the Olympic Peninsula. Witnessing the blue of the late evening mountains glowing underneath a sky of beautifully hazy oranges, reds, and yellows is a truly a sight to behold, and I consider it such great fortune I can call this place my home.

Leave A Reply

