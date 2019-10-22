Olympia, Washington State, USA by Pooja Anoop

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It's been more than a 2 years since I moved to beautiful Washington state, but I never got a chance to visit Olympia. I decided to take a drive with my puppy and husband. I always carry my camera gear wherever I go. Taking a casual walk during Autumn days is one of the most satisfying and simple pleasure one can have in life. Must say I did the best thing by taking a walk around the park. I got to see this beautiful view which I then photographed.

Fall season is all about the colours and most of the time we are on the lookout for locations filled with bright and colourful leaves. But more than the colours itself, it's the symmetry in the frame that makes the picture stand out and also, bridges make an interesting subject in landscape photography. Reflections like this is an ideal example too.