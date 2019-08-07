Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I made a day trip to Yosemite with the goal of doing some hiking and then shooting the stars at Olmsted Point. It was early November and the area had recently received a light coating of snow. I enjoyed shooting around Pothole Dome, finding some great reflections in the Tuolumne River which was very calm heading into winter. I then made my way back to Olmsted Point and was surprised by a fantastic sunset that had me running to find different compositions. After the light show was over, I started looking for compositions to shoot that evening.

I framed this scene during the blue hour with some glacial erratics in the foreground, Half Dome and Clouds Rest behind them and the night sky with Venus shining brightly. To avoid star trailing, I limited myself to a 20 second exposure and bumped the ISO to 6400 to gather enough light. The camera picked up some color in the sky that wasn’t visible to my eyes. On a wonderful day and night of shooting in Yosemite, this became my favorite image from the trip. I’ve always loved the area around Olmsted Point and I felt like I’d finally captured an image that did it justice.