Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The photo was taken at Olga Beach in the center of the country. It is not known as one of the popular beaches among photographers in Israel. Still, it offers quite a few interesting opportunities so I was very surprised when I first started exploring it. Since then I come back here from time to time and always enjoy discovering new compositions.

Usually I do not take very long exposure photos. Something about the less realistic result is less appealing to me. But the lack of intresting clouds that evening and a little disappointing sunset made me go out of my habits this time and use a10 stops filter. I used a 35 mm focal length to get a slightly more compact result so the hill in the background doesn't look too small and too far away.