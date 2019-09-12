Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had visited the Orkney Islands an archipelago off the North Eastern Coast of Scotland whilst on a cruise returning from the Artic. The light was really great. I decided then to return for a longer visit. Some years later I packed my car and drove from the south coast of England up to Scrabster,Scotland and the ferry to Stromness. The crossing is around 90 minutes, on this occasion the sea was not too rough. Standing on deck in the early afternoon we sailed along the wild west coast, the sea stack known as the Old Man of Hoy came into view, waiting for the ship to provide me with a good point of view. The ferry was not travelling too fast, however I didn't have too much time to take the shot, timing the rise and fall of the ship to capture the moment . Not off the ferry and already seeing and taking some very nice shots. Orkney weather is influenced by the Gulf Stream, on this October trip frequent squalls added to the ambience of the islands.