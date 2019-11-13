Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken in a small farm near the road that goes to Odemira, in Alentejo, Portugal. In the Spring, often the fields are covered by these yellow flowers, which create very colorful sceneries. I had noticed it before, while walking around the area photographing the conspicuous red poppy fields. This time I wanted to find a simple composition, with a foreground full of yellow and the background allocated to another typical element of the region, the cork oak tree.

I parked the car close to a nearby farmhouse, and proceeded to walk around the area, trying to fond an interesting composition. I was not feeling very optimistic about the whole plan, because in the meantime some heavy clouds had covered the sky. I needed some clouds in the sky, but also a bit of sunshine to convey the feeling of Spring. I continued to explore the area and came upon an interesting tree surrounded by flowers. This is the composition that I was aiming for.

I set up my tripod, camera and lens, focused the scene, and waited for some luck to come my way. After a few minutes, I was feeling maybe this was not my lucky day, as there was no sign of the clouds to go away. Even so, I decided to wait a bit more, because I spotted a clearing in the sky moving in my direction. I double checked everything, and then the sky opened, and a bit of sunshine shone through, lighting the fields and tree. I had a good combination of basic colors – yellow and blue, and the tree framed against the sky. I was happy I had decided to wait, after all, one has to work and be patient to have some luck in the field.