October Mist, Glen Affric, Scotland by Robert Fulton

In the past I've found Glen Affric in Scotland to be at it's peak during mid October when the Autumn colours gives the landscape a great boost that provides a chance of some memorable conditions. The shot was taken during a short holiday in the area.

I had earmarked the location during a previous stay when the weather was not playing ball, but on this occasion I had the good fortune of some low lying mist to enhance the scene.